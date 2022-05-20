Credit Suisse Group Lowers CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Price Target to $19.00

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 117.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

CURO Group stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $353.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.56.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.53 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 628,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,770,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CURO Group by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 158,268 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

