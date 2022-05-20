Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $180.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.07.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL opened at $157.65 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $154.31 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.84.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ecolab by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 267,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.