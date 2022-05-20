Credit Suisse Group Raises Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,520 ($31.07) to GBX 2,800 ($34.52) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STRNY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,800.00.

Shares of STRNY remained flat at $$36.87 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

