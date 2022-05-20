Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$106.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CSFB set a C$106.00 price target on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$101.12.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NA traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$91.48. 522,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,532. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$87.71 and a twelve month high of C$106.10. The company has a market cap of C$30.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.30.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6999998 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.