Credit Suisse Group Trims Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Target Price to $46.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

KSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $5.22 on Friday, hitting $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,883. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

