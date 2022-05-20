Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,381,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,806,000 after acquiring an additional 291,051 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,605,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,076,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. 1,322,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,051,862. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. The business had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

