Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.13. 6,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,986. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -204.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 108.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,381,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 717,779 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 427,348 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 117.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 563,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 304,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

