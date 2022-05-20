Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CR. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

CR traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.36. 213,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$819.90 million and a PE ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.78. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$6.22.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$344,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,279,387.65. Also, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$103,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,098,354.86. Insiders have sold 152,225 shares of company stock valued at $801,247 over the last three months.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

