CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) will post ($2.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.92) and the lowest is ($2.48). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings of $9.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 123.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.41) to ($7.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.32) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,918,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 55,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,554. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.