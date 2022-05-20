CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) will post ($2.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.92) and the lowest is ($2.48). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings of $9.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 123.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.41) to ($7.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.32) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,918,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRSP stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 55,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,554. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76.
About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.