CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.23 Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) will post ($2.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.92) and the lowest is ($2.48). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings of $9.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 123.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.41) to ($7.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.32) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,918,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 55,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,554. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.