Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.
Several analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,927. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
