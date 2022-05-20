Critical Analysis: Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) & Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Verint Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sharing Economy International has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sharing Economy International and Verint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Verint Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Verint Systems has a consensus target price of $65.80, suggesting a potential upside of 30.61%. Given Verint Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Verint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 19.73 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Verint Systems $874.51 million 3.73 $14.41 million ($0.07) -719.61

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,636.88% N/A -81.44% Verint Systems 1.65% 12.68% 4.99%

Summary

Verint Systems beats Sharing Economy International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International (Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools. The company also provides Experience Management application which collect and analyze customer experience data, as well as customer engagement cloud platform services. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

