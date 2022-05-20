Critical Contrast: Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) versus Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -5.29% 12.58% 5.09% Motus GI -5,331.94% -152.78% -70.36%

This is a summary of current ratings for Bioventus and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Motus GI 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bioventus presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 160.12%. Motus GI has a consensus target price of $1.47, indicating a potential upside of 433.33%. Given Motus GI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Bioventus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and Motus GI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $430.90 million 1.53 $19.38 million ($0.33) -26.21 Motus GI $390,000.00 38.69 -$19.03 million ($0.39) -0.71

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bioventus has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioventus beats Motus GI on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioventus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions include bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies comprise an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Motus GI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

