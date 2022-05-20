Critical Contrast: Equitable (NYSE:EQH) vs. Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Equitable alerts:

This table compares Equitable and Hagerty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable $11.04 billion 0.96 $1.45 billion $3.81 7.28 Hagerty $619.08 million 4.72 -$46.36 million N/A N/A

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable N/A N/A N/A Hagerty N/A N/A -5.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equitable and Hagerty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable 0 0 7 1 3.13 Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equitable presently has a consensus price target of $44.57, indicating a potential upside of 60.73%. Given Equitable’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equitable is more favorable than Hagerty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Equitable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equitable beats Hagerty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to various clients through institutional, retail, and private wealth management channels; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides various variable universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was formerly known as AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Equitable Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Equitable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York.

About Hagerty (Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.