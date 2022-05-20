Critical Contrast: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) versus Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MP Materials and Modern Cinema Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 20.56 $135.04 million $1.09 35.27 Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Modern Cinema Group.

Risk and Volatility

MP Materials has a beta of 3.38, meaning that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modern Cinema Group has a beta of -1.33, meaning that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MP Materials and Modern Cinema Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 7 0 3.00 Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials currently has a consensus target price of $46.57, suggesting a potential upside of 21.15%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Modern Cinema Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 46.66% 21.91% 11.50% Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MP Materials beats Modern Cinema Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Modern Cinema Group (Get Rating)

Modern Cinema Group, Inc., a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation. The company was formerly known as Hemis Corporation and changed its name to Modern Cinema Group, Inc. in September 2015. Modern Cinema Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

