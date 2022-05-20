Critical Contrast: TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A Alico 54.86% 0.01% 0.01%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TerrAscend and Alico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 8 0 2.89 Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00

TerrAscend presently has a consensus price target of $12.73, suggesting a potential upside of 240.92%. Alico has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%. Given TerrAscend’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Alico.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and Alico’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million 3.28 $3.11 million N/A N/A Alico $108.56 million 2.82 $34.86 million $7.56 5.36

Alico has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TerrAscend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Alico shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alico beats TerrAscend on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend (Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of April 6, 2022, the company operated 26 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Alico (Get Rating)

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2021, it had 83,000 acres of land situated in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

