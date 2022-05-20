Critical Survey: DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) & Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and DiamondRock Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 DiamondRock Hospitality 1 2 2 0 2.20

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.75%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.95%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 70.24% 8.63% 2.40% DiamondRock Hospitality -1.98% -0.90% -0.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and DiamondRock Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $265.59 million 6.39 $223.51 million $1.11 10.88 DiamondRock Hospitality $567.13 million 3.68 -$194.58 million ($0.11) -90.09

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.