Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Head-To-Head Survey

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 22.12% 17.40% 3.74% Welltower 6.42% 1.81% 0.96%

91.3% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Crown Castle International pays out 175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Welltower pays out 325.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Crown Castle International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crown Castle International and Welltower’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $6.34 billion 12.18 $1.10 billion $3.36 53.09 Welltower $4.74 billion 8.38 $336.14 million $0.75 116.69

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Welltower. Crown Castle International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crown Castle International and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 1 4 8 0 2.54 Welltower 0 2 13 1 2.94

Crown Castle International currently has a consensus price target of $205.62, indicating a potential upside of 15.27%. Welltower has a consensus price target of $97.87, indicating a potential upside of 11.82%. Given Crown Castle International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than Welltower.

Volatility and Risk

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats Welltower on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

