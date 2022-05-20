CSFB Analysts Give Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) a C$159.00 Price Target

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned a C$159.00 target price by analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.17.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO traded down C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$129.86. 604,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,964. The company has a market cap of C$87.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$121.76 and a 52 week high of C$154.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$142.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$142.20.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.8100015 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.