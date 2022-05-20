CSFB Analysts Give Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) a C$35.00 Price Target

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has been given a C$35.00 target price by equities researchers at CSFB in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.59.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.82. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$30.31 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2261048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$793,134.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $166,217.

About Canadian Western Bank (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.