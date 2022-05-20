CSFB Analysts Give Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) a C$39.00 Price Target

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) received a C$39.00 price objective from equities research analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.45.

LB stock traded down C$0.95 on Friday, reaching C$36.65. 91,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.37. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.54 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 29.56.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.111354 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

