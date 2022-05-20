CSFB Cuts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$37.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.59% from the company’s previous close.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

TSE GOOS traded down C$1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.59. 423,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$23.30 and a 52-week high of C$67.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.