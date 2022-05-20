CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) COO Kenneth M. Kennedy Sells 9,885 Shares

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $573,923.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 165,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 132,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,810. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGS shares. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

