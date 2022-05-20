CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for CSW Industrials in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSWI. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company.

CSWI opened at $104.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.59%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

