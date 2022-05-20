CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). CTI BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 69,676 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $3,034,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

