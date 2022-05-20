CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($78.13) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVD. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($54.17) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($83.33) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.58 ($68.32).

ETR EVD traded down €0.50 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €62.95 ($65.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.29. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €50.34 ($52.44) and a twelve month high of €72.68 ($75.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

