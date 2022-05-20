Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego. “

Cue Health stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Cue Health has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $22.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Health will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter worth $70,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter worth $89,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

