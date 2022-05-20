Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Culp has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $67.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Culp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

