Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUTR. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Cutera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. Cutera has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $972.27 million, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

