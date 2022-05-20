CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.09. 123,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,355. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20. The company has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

