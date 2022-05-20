D. Scott Pryor Sells 20,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.44. 1,902,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,794. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -118.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.95.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.