DA Davidson Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $21.71 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $661.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

