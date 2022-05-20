DA Davidson Trims Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Target Price to $145.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.91.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $126.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

