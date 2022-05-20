DA Davidson Weighs in on Target Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.42.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $153.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a twelve month low of $151.28 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 3,363 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Target by 67.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $12,334,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

