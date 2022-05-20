Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) to Neutral

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Makita stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.93. Makita has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $65.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

