Dane E. Whitehead Sells 30,291 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. 19,110,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,336,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,754,000 after acquiring an additional 998,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after purchasing an additional 335,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

