Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 27,181 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $269,907.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,147.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.08. 12,785,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,527,223. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,148,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $470,317,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $858,893,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after buying an additional 13,971,123 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

