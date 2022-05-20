Daniel Niedzwiecki Sells 1,380 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $89,065.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,569.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Niedzwiecki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantheus alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,645 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $127,065.80.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -109.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lantheus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.