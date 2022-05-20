David A. B. Brown Purchases 34,456 Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) Director David A. B. Brown acquired 34,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $53,062.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 712,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WLMS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,604. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth $59,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLMS. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Williams Industrial Services Group (Get Rating)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.