David Scott Mcclimon Acquires 26,000 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) Director David Scott Mcclimon purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 1,305,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. Yellow Co. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yellow by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yellow by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,845,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after buying an additional 183,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yellow by 73.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after buying an additional 1,054,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

