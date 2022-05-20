DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBVT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.16. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.