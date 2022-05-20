DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Given New GBX 7,855 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 8,160 ($100.59) to GBX 7,855 ($96.83) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($86.29) to GBX 7,500 ($92.46) in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,150.33.

OTCMKTS DCCPF remained flat at $$74.93 during trading on Friday. DCC has a 52 week low of $74.93 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.28.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

