DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Given New GBX 7,855 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 8,160 ($100.59) to GBX 7,855 ($96.83) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($86.29) to GBX 7,500 ($92.46) in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,150.33.
OTCMKTS DCCPF remained flat at $$74.93 during trading on Friday. DCC has a 52 week low of $74.93 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.28.
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DCC (DCCPF)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.