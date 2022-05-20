Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Director Michael N. Taglich Sells 37,259 Shares

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) Director Michael N. Taglich sold 37,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $375,198.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DPSI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.95. 475,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

About Decisionpoint Systems (Get Rating)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells, installs, deploys, and repairs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers and application software; and related data capture equipment, including bar code scanners and radio frequency identification readers for the retail, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, wholesale distribution, and field sales and service industries.

