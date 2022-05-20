Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Director Michael N. Taglich Sells 7,136 Shares

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) Director Michael N. Taglich sold 7,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $58,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Decisionpoint Systems stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,660. Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 million, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.96.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.14). Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells, installs, deploys, and repairs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers and application software; and related data capture equipment, including bar code scanners and radio frequency identification readers for the retail, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, wholesale distribution, and field sales and service industries.

