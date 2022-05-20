Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $407.00 Price Target at Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cowen from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DECK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.36.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $226.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.