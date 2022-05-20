Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.40-18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45-3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.25 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,680. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.45 and a 200-day moving average of $319.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

