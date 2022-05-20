Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.40-18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45-3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.25 EPS.
Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,680. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.45 and a 200-day moving average of $319.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
