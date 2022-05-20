Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $338.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.04% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.60.
Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $226.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.45 and a 200-day moving average of $319.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
