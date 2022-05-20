Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $364.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $446.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

