Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will report $369.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.59 million to $438.00 million. Denbury posted sales of $301.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 26.0% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 118,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 18.6% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,922,000 after acquiring an additional 710,200 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $31,152,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $6,883,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 39.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 3.34. Denbury has a one year low of $56.98 and a one year high of $91.30.

Denbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.