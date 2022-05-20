Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.57.

DENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.65. 8,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,800. The firm has a market cap of $595.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,419,000 after buying an additional 73,693 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

