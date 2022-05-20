Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) – Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$111.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.87 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTR. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark set a C$5.75 price objective on Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at C$2.47 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.58 million and a P/E ratio of 20.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.70.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

